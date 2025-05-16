Should Lucy Connolly be let out of prison early? LBC callers deliver their verdict

16 May 2025, 18:46

Lucy Connolly was jailed for 31 months after an online rant about migrants on the day of the Southport attacks. Now she's appealing against her sentence. Should she be freed early? LBC callers to Tom Swarbrick's show deliver their verdict:

00:00 Caller Sarah doesn't feel sorry for the prisoner, she feels sorry for her daughter.
02:59 Caller Joseph insists Connolly's tweet was not something trivial.
05:43 Caller Yusef believes there's a double standard in play here.
07:54 Caller Joel thinks the debate is crazy and doesn't believe Connolly should be in prison at all.

Lucy Connolly tweeted on July 29: "Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care... if that makes me racist so be it."

The post followed three girls being stabbed and killed at a holiday club in Southport on July 29, sparking nationwide unrest.

It was viewed 310,000 times in three-and-a-half hours before Connolly deleted it.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice, former Tory councillor Ray Connolly, Lucy's husband, said

"It's 279 days now my daughter's been without her mother. I'm hoping that within a week she'll be home and this will come to a positive conclusion. Can't really say no more than that.

"It's a shame I didn't get a result today but we'll soon know in the next few days. Got to get home now to my daughter."

