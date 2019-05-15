Heartbreaking Call From A Soldier Whose Father Was Killed In Northern Ireland

This is the moment one caller made a powerful revelation to LBC about his father who was a British soldier killed in Northern Ireland.

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt has said she is determined to end the threat of repeated investigations into alleged historical offences by British troops who served in Northern Ireland.

One currently serving solder rang LBC to tell Tom Swarbrick his father was killed while serving in Northern Ireland.

The caller tells a devastating tale of what happened to his dad when his vehicle was hit by a landmine while on a run to collect post.

In the coffin is "just sandbags," the caller says emotionally describing the devastating after effects of the blast.

We've come to terms with the fact the people who caused this "will never be prosecuted" under the Northern Ireland Agreement.

The caller ended with a shocking warning for those thinking of joining the military. Picture: LBC

Why should ex-servicemen face the "hounding" over things that were done in the past, the caller asked.

Speaking of a letter his father wrote the currently serving soldier said he the words were a devastating account of just what troops deployed to Northern Ireland had to endure during the Troubles.

"He was being spat on, he was being petrol bombed, he was being stoned."

His training was short and not enough to police "these thugs," the caller said

Powerfully the caller tells Tom that his father relied on the government to protect him.

But, all his father could do " is protect himself, protect the guys that he was with."

Ending the call he gives a powerful warning for those joining the armed forces, "watch your back."

To listen to the heartbreaking account in full watch the video at the top of the page.