Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

8 November 2020, 08:24

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster Studio on Remembrance Sunday, the day after the USA discovered who would be their new President.

Captain Sir Tom Moore joins Tom Swarbrick on Remembrance Sunday to commemorate those lost in battle fighting for our nation.

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney react to the news of Joe Biden becoming US President-elect.

Also, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford also speaks to Tom, as the Welsh firebreak lockdown comes to an end on Monday.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster Studio from 10am

