Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07 | Watch Live

18 July 2021, 08:28 | Updated: 18 July 2021, 09:59

By Tim Dodd

Watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday here from 10am.

With England's lockdown restrictions set to lift on Monday, Tom Swarbrick is joined by Shadow Health Secretary & Labour MP for Leicester South Jonathan Ashworth, and Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce & Former President of the CBI Paul Dreschler CBE.

As hospitality faces fears of staff shortages due to 'pings' to isolate, Michelin-starred Celebrity Chef Tom Kerridge will share how the lifting of restrictions may affect the sector.

As the Netherlands sees Covid-19 cases rise 500% in a week, Professor Dr. Heiman Wertheim from the Radboud University Center for Infectious Diseases shares what we might expect to see in the UK once restrictions lift tomorrow.

Also joining Swarbrick on Sunday is Journalist for Euronews Kate Brady and Partner at the World Weather Attribution Geert Jan van Oldenborgh.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from Westminster every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.

