Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

28 February 2021, 07:56 | Updated: 28 February 2021, 09:45

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio

As Rishi Sunak gears up to announce the budget next week, speculation grows over what will be in the Chancellor's announcement.

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds joins Tom to explain what Labour are seeking in the budget.

Former Culture Secretary Baroness Nicky Morgan looks forward to the budget as it emerges the Chancellor aims to focus on job creation.

The head of the CBI Tony Danker will speak to Tom about business' expectations in the budget amid rumours of a corporation tax rise.

In an LBC exclusive, Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter speaks to Tom about the forces' contribution to the fightback against coronavirus.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 10am

