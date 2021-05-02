Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow joins Tom live in studio to discuss the current scandal surrounding Number 10.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy joins LBC as pressure mounts on the PM following the Electoral Commission launching an investigation into the Downing Street flat renovation.

Uncertainty around the stability of Afghanistan grows as NATO plans to withdraw troops from the nation. Former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove speaks in an LBC exclusive, explaining why the withdrawal is a bad idea.

There are promising signs in the UK's Covid-19 response as cases and deaths plummet. Special Envoy to the WHO Dr David Nabarro speaks to LBC about the UK's coronavirus response.

As the race for City Hall hots up, Tom Swarbrick is joined by some of the candidates for Mayor of London. Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London Luisa Porritt joins Tom Swarbrick this morning. Green Party candidate for London Mayor Sian Berry also speaks to LBC as the race reaches its final week.

