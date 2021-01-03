Live

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am

As Brexit came into force during the week, the UK's negotiators continue to strike trade deals with global powers. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss explains the extent of her team's success while the UK begins life after EU membership.

Chair of the London Ambulance Service Garrett Emmerson joins Tom to share the gravity of the task ahead of emergency services as a post-Christmas Covid spike is expected.

Shadow Schools Minister Wes Streeting will join Tom to stress the importance of introducing remote learning as pressure mounts on Government to close schools.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in hospitals amid concerns over shortage of the Pfizer dose. Professor Beate Kampmann of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine discusses the UK's vaccine deployment strategy.

