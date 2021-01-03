Live

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

3 January 2021, 08:31 | Updated: 3 January 2021, 10:05

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As Brexit came into force during the week, the UK's negotiators continue to strike trade deals with global powers. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss explains the extent of her team's success while the UK begins life after EU membership.

Chair of the London Ambulance Service Garrett Emmerson joins Tom to share the gravity of the task ahead of emergency services as a post-Christmas Covid spike is expected.

Shadow Schools Minister Wes Streeting will join Tom to stress the importance of introducing remote learning as pressure mounts on Government to close schools.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in hospitals amid concerns over shortage of the Pfizer dose. Professor Beate Kampmann of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine discusses the UK's vaccine deployment strategy.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward accused the government of "dithering".

Government accused of 'dithering' over school closures by councils
Garrett Emmerson, Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

London Ambulance Service under 'incredible pressure' but 'coping', Chief Executive says
File photo: Primary school pupils in a classroom

Pressure mounts on Government to keep all schools closed

Assistant Technical Officer Lukasz Najdrowski unpacks doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca

Hundreds of new vaccination sites to open this week as Oxford Covid jab launches
File photo: Liverpool city centre during the last national lockdown

Liverpool council leaders call for another national lockdown as Covid cases soar
Jo Stevens is in hospital for treatment for Covid-19

Labour MP Jo Stevens hospitalised with Covid-19

Brighton has become the latest city to advise primary schools to remain closed after the Christmas break

Brighton advises primary schools to remain closed to curb Covid-19 cases
17 people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in Hyde Park

17 arrested during Hyde Park anti-lockdown protest

Closing schools has 'marginal impact' on Covid transmission, insists Education Committee chair

Closing schools has 'marginal impact' on Covid transmission, insists Education Committee chair
'Untenable situation' in UK hospitals as Covid cases surge, warns top surgeon

'Untenable situation' in UK hospitals as Covid cases surge, warns top surgeon

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile