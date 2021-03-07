Live

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

7 March 2021, 08:39 | Updated: 7 March 2021, 09:59

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 10am and you can watch it live here.

As per the Government's 'roadmap' out of lockdown, schools across the nation are due to reopen on Monday. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson joins Tom as teachers and students gear up to return to the classroom.

Sunday marks the end of the sentence of British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who has been held in detention in Iran for 5 years. Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy assesses the Government's handling of the situation.

Tensions grew in Northern Ireland this week as loyalist paramilitaries withdrew support for the Good Friday Agreement. First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster will explain how the EU's stance on the protocol is stoking tensions.

Covid-19 Strategic Response Director to Public Health England and Chief Medical Adviser to NHS Test and Trace Dr Susan Hopkins joins Tom to explain the science behind new Covid-19 variants and how effective vaccinations are against them.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live every Sunday from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.

