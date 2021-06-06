Swarbrick on Sunday 06/06 | Watch in full

By Seán Hickey

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday in full here.

Plans to vaccinate children are accelerated as the Pfizer dose is deemed safe to use on 12-15 year olds. Professor Simon Kroll of the JCVI tells LBC that there is 'no immediate need' to vaccinate children despite the UK's plans.

A Tory back bench rebellion looms over the prospect of the UK cutting its foreign aid budget. Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell claimed that the Government's roll back on pledges to foreign aid is a 'very bad move indeed.'

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green told Tom of Labour's plans to force a u-turn on the Government's 'inadequate' education plan.

