Swarbrick on Sunday 06/06 | Watch in full

6 June 2021, 08:08 | Updated: 6 June 2021, 12:45

By Seán Hickey

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday in full here.

Plans to vaccinate children are accelerated as the Pfizer dose is deemed safe to use on 12-15 year olds. Professor Simon Kroll of the JCVI tells LBC that there is 'no immediate need' to vaccinate children despite the UK's plans.

A Tory back bench rebellion looms over the prospect of the UK cutting its foreign aid budget. Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell claimed that the Government's roll back on pledges to foreign aid is a 'very bad move indeed.'

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green told Tom of Labour's plans to force a u-turn on the Government's 'inadequate' education plan.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Colin Pitchfork can be released from prison

Colin Pitchfork: Murderer and rapist can be freed from prison, parole board says
E-scooters are available to hire in parts of London

E-scooters for hire in London: What are the rules?

England footballers have decided to take the knee at the Euros

Tory MP compares England footballers taking the knee to Nazi salute
House prices increased by 1.3 per cent month-on-month.

UK house prices surge by 9.5% in year hitting record high

Jeff Bezos will fly to space next month

'It's an adventure': Jeff Bezos to fly into space with auction winner
About 60% of UK-based suppliers have seen import delays in the past month

Brits warned over shortage of summer essentials amid supply issues
Thousands of Brits are rushing back to the UK before Portugal is removed from the green list

Thousands of Brits scramble home from Portugal as green list deadline looms
Ollie Robinson will be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

England cricketer Ollie Robinson's suspension 'over the top', culture secretary says
E-scooter v Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?

E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London -E-scooter v Black Cab v Public Transport in London - which is the fastest commute?
James challenged the caller over his comments

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks footballers taking the knee has 'gone on long enough'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

9 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile