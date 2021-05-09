Live

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Following a rip-roaring election campaign, Tom Swarbrick speaks to figures from the nation's biggest winners and losers.

Former Scottish First Minister and leader of the ALBA party Alex Salmond joins Tom to reflect on poor election results for his party.

Former Conservative leader Lord Michael Howard reacts to an historic election for the Tories made massive gains in 'red wall' seats such as Hartlepool.

Labour peer Lord Peter Mandelson will share his views how Labour rebuilds from the election results, as the party goes into turmoil following a catastrophic campaign.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford also speaks to LBC following a high-octane race for Holyrood which sees his party retain power.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am