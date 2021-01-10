Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster Studio at 10am and you can watch it live here.

Shadow Communities and Local Government Sec. Steve Reed joins Tom to assess the 'major incident' situation in the capital as cases spiral out of control.

Professor Peter Openshaw of NERVTAG will break down how we achieve mass immunity to end the pandemic as government announce plans to have the fastest vaccine rollout in the world.

Royal Pharmaceutical Society President Sandra Gidley joins Tom to dispel worries around the reliance on just one factory to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Former European VP of Twitter Bruce Daisley will explain what the ban on US President Donald Trump means for freedom of speech.

