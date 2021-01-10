Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

10 January 2021, 08:18

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster Studio at 10am and you can watch it live here.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 10am and you can watch it live here.

Shadow Communities and Local Government Sec. Steve Reed joins Tom to assess the 'major incident' situation in the capital as cases spiral out of control.

Professor Peter Openshaw of NERVTAG will break down how we achieve mass immunity to end the pandemic as government announce plans to have the fastest vaccine rollout in the world.

Royal Pharmaceutical Society President Sandra Gidley joins Tom to dispel worries around the reliance on just one factory to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Former European VP of Twitter Bruce Daisley will explain what the ban on US President Donald Trump means for freedom of speech.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster at 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan was plunged into total darkness overnight following a power outage

Pakistan plunged into total darkness after nationwide power outage
Divers pull wreckage from the passenger plane out of the Java Sea

Indonesian divers discover body parts and debris from plane crash
The government is expanding its Community Testing Programme to more people without symptoms

Covid: Mass testing for asymptomatic people to be rolled out

Priti Patel has defended how police have used Covid-19 fines

Priti Patel defends police over use of Covid-19 lockdown fines
The UK death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 80,000

UK Covid-19 death toll passes 80,000

The Queen and Prince Philip have been given their Covid-19 vaccinations

Queen and Prince Philip receive coronavirus vaccinations

Five people have been arrested so far during the anti-lockdown protests

16 arrested during anti-lockdown protest in south London

Dozens of elderly patients were left queuing for their vaccines in near-freezing temperatures

Covid: London patients queue for vaccine in near-freezing temperatures
David Lammy's furious row with caller over Trump's Twitter ban

David Lammy's furious row with caller over Trump's Twitter ban
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has banned Iran from importing the Oxford or Pfizer vaccines

Iran's leader calls UK and US coronavirus vaccines 'completely untrustworthy'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile