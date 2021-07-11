Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Gareth Southgate's England team today play Italy in the country's first mens football final in 55 years and Tom Swarbrick is joined by footballing greats to assess their chances.

Close friend of Gareth Southgate Alan Smith looks ahead to the game and England's chances of winning the trophy tonight at Wembley.

Deep divisions in British society have been put to one side in advance of today's big game. Jeremy Corbyn looks ahead to the Euro 2020 final and how England's achievement can unite the country.

Covid-related pupil absence in England has hit a new high amid calls for a different approach to self-isolation rules. Amanda Spielman of Ofsted joins Tom to reveal the extent of the problem in British schools.

Calls to update the NHS app to account for fully vaccinated people grow as a spike in Covid-19 cases brings more mandatory isolations. Dr Susan Hopkins of NHS Test and Trace speaks to LBC about attempts to address the issue.

