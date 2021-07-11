Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

11 July 2021, 08:27

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch it live here.

Gareth Southgate's England team today play Italy in the country's first mens football final in 55 years and Tom Swarbrick is joined by footballing greats to assess their chances.

Close friend of Gareth Southgate Alan Smith looks ahead to the game and England's chances of winning the trophy tonight at Wembley.

Deep divisions in British society have been put to one side in advance of today's big game. Jeremy Corbyn looks ahead to the Euro 2020 final and how England's achievement can unite the country.

Covid-related pupil absence in England has hit a new high amid calls for a different approach to self-isolation rules. Amanda Spielman of Ofsted joins Tom to reveal the extent of the problem in British schools.

Calls to update the NHS app to account for fully vaccinated people grow as a spike in Covid-19 cases brings more mandatory isolations. Dr Susan Hopkins of NHS Test and Trace speaks to LBC about attempts to address the issue.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned that NHS waiting lists could rocket to 13 million in the coming months

NHS waiting list could rise to 13 million, Sajid Javid warns

Face masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales
England fans are being encouraged to go for drop-in Covid jabs if they haven't already been vaccinated

England fans can get a last-minute jab at Wembley drop-in, says NHS's top doctor
Boris Johnson is roaring England to glory tomorrow

Boris Johnson hails England's 'band of brothers' ahead of Euro 2020 final
Gareth Southgate's England side take on Italy tomorrow

'We're in a final and we're here to win': Southgate's message to Italy
Mee Kuen Chong's body was found in woodland

London woman, 36, charged with murder of missing Mee Kuen Chong
The Queen sent a message of support to Gareth Southgate and England

The Queen sends message of support ahead of England's bid for Euro 2020 glory
Kate and William watched the Wimbledon women's final today

Kate and William watch Ashleigh Barty win first Wimbledon title
David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success

David Lammy's stirring call to 'detoxify' UK in wake of England's Euro 2020 success
Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

Maajid Nawaz expertly debunks theory that Islam is 'inherently fundamentalist'

