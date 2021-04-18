Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am

Pressure mounts on Government to reform lobbying rules following the David Cameron Greensill scandal. Head of the FDA union Dave Penman joins Tom to explain how the civil service has acted on the issue.

Concerns grow worldwide as a new variant of Covid-19 takes hold in India. Environment Secretary George Eustice explains why the UK is yet to add India to the travel red list to stop the spread of the variant.

Member of the Shadow Covid-19 committee Rachel Reeves also reflects on the Government's attitude towards India as the new variant spreads there.

The UK eased some coronavirus restrictions this week with pubs and restaurants being allowed reopen. SAGE member Professor Tim Sharpe speaks to LBC about the need to exercise caution as lockdown eases.

