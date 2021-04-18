Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

18 April 2021, 08:30

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Pressure mounts on Government to reform lobbying rules following the David Cameron Greensill scandal. Head of the FDA union Dave Penman joins Tom to explain how the civil service has acted on the issue.

Concerns grow worldwide as a new variant of Covid-19 takes hold in India. Environment Secretary George Eustice explains why the UK is yet to add India to the travel red list to stop the spread of the variant.

Member of the Shadow Covid-19 committee Rachel Reeves also reflects on the Government's attitude towards India as the new variant spreads there.

The UK eased some coronavirus restrictions this week with pubs and restaurants being allowed reopen. SAGE member Professor Tim Sharpe speaks to LBC about the need to exercise caution as lockdown eases.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday and you can watch it live on Global Player

Labour's Anneliese Dodds has accused the Chancellor of "hiding"

Labour tells Rishi Sunak to 'stop hiding' and take 'responsibility' over Greensill
Nicola Sturgeon receives the first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine

Half of Scottish population has received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine
The crew for the second long-duration SpaceX Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station

SpaceX wins bid to build lunar lander that will put the first woman on the moon
The Kings Troop on the Long Walk in Windsor

People in Windsor tell LBC that Prince Philip 'touched so many lives'
The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with his Personal Standard, is carried to the purpose built Land Rover Defender ahead of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in pictures

Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in pictures

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Queen leads royals as they bid farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle

Prince William and Prince Harry pictured at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry pictured at Prince Philip's funeral
The Prince of Wales pays his respects behind his father's coffin

As It Happened: The funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
When will humans reach Mars? Astronaut Chris Hadfield reveals all

When will humans reach Mars? Astronaut Chris Hadfield reveals all
Prince Philip's funeral: 'In her hour of need, The Queen was isolated'

Prince Philip's funeral: 'In her hour of need, The Queen was isolated'

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

8 months ago

