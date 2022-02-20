Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

20 February 2022, 08:15

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Boris Johnson has declared that Vladimir Putin is planning the biggest war in Europe since 1945 amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly speaks to LBC about the UK and NATO's response.

Former Russian Foreign Minister under Boris Yeltsin Andrei Kozyrev reflects on Putin's conduct on the Ukrainian border.

Latvia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Artis Pabriks also joins Tom to bring the Baltic perspective on the Ukraine border crisis.

The government are to set out the UK's 'living with Covid' plans this week as restrictions come to an end. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting shares Labour's view on the strategy.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every week from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.

Boris Johnson has warned of the biggest war in Europe since World War II

Russia is planning 'biggest war since 1945', warns Boris Johnson
A German Shepherd mix is on the loose, with police warning anyone who sees it to call 999

Dangerous dog at large is 'highly likely to attack if approached', police warn
Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England

Revealed: PM's 'living with Covid' plan as restrictions end next week
Andrew has cleared the way to sell his chalet, pictured

Andrew paid final Swiss chalet bill 'to fund sex case settlement' but has yet to sell
The family was interrupted by an "almighty crash"on Friday morning

Storm Eunice: 'Very lucky' no one hurt as huge 400-year-old oak destroys part of home
Simon, a British husband-to-be and charity swimmer, was killed by a shark in Sydney on Wednesday

Family release moving tribute to 'gentle, kind and wonderful' British man killed by shark
Jean-Luc Brunel (right) pictured with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein's 'pal' and associate found dead in French prison
Some people have cancelled their subscription to the New York Times after an advert readers said tried to 'cancel' JK Rowling

Furious New York Times readers blast ad 'cancelling' JK Rowling amid transphobia row
Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings

Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings
Caller 'so proud' of female pilot for landing plane during Storm Eustice

Caller 'so proud' of female pilot for landing plane 'amazingly' during Storm Eunice

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

