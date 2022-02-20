Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Boris Johnson has declared that Vladimir Putin is planning the biggest war in Europe since 1945 amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly speaks to LBC about the UK and NATO's response.

Former Russian Foreign Minister under Boris Yeltsin Andrei Kozyrev reflects on Putin's conduct on the Ukrainian border.

Latvia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Artis Pabriks also joins Tom to bring the Baltic perspective on the Ukraine border crisis.

The government are to set out the UK's 'living with Covid' plans this week as restrictions come to an end. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting shares Labour's view on the strategy.

