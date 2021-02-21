Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster Studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to reveal the UK's roadmap out of lockdown on Monday and Tom is joined by political and scientific experts to assess the situation.

Former Chief Science Adviser Professor Sir David King joins Tom to explain the logistics of the lockdown ease and what we can expect.

Former cabinet minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith joins Tom to share the Conservatives view on lockdown and what the party expect to hear on Monday.

As the PM vows to have every adult offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July, LBC host and Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy will share Labour's view on the Government's ambitious plan.

Following a court finding on the Health Secretary's distribution of contracts during the beginning of the pandemic, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will express his anger at Matt Hancock's conduct.

