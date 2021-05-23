Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

23 May 2021, 08:47

By Seán Hickey

The Dyson report has shone light on severely damaging practices that had gone on in the BBC in the run-up to journalist Martin Bashir's interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. Former Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Tom Watson speaks to LBC about the revelations and what impact they may have on the BBC in future.

The Home Office have clamped down in recent weeks on migrants in the UK as new laws take hold. Home Secretary Priti Patel joins Tom to speak about the UK's new migration strategy.

LBC's Matt Frei also speaks to Tom live from the ground in Gaza City following this week's ceasefire declaration between Israel and Hamas, bringing to an end weeks of bloodshed.

