Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

President Joe Biden has declared that Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power' after the horrific invasion of Ukraine. Leading Conservative donor Alexander Temerko joins Tom in an LBC exclusive to outline how the West can help Ukraine.

Former Defence Minister of Georgia Irakli Okruashvili, who is fighting in the outskirts of Kyiv, speaks to LBC about implications of the Ukraine invasion on Russia's neighbours.

Labour have declared that Rishi Sunak failed to support pensioners in his Spring Statement. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth outlines Labour's alternative to the Spring Statement.

David Davis MP also speaks to LBC amid a Tory revolt over the Chancellor's Spring Statement.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live every Sunday from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.