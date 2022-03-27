Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

27 March 2022, 09:04 | Updated: 27 March 2022, 09:17

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

President Joe Biden has declared that Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power' after the horrific invasion of Ukraine. Leading Conservative donor Alexander Temerko joins Tom in an LBC exclusive to outline how the West can help Ukraine.

Former Defence Minister of Georgia Irakli Okruashvili, who is fighting in the outskirts of Kyiv, speaks to LBC about implications of the Ukraine invasion on Russia's neighbours.

Labour have declared that Rishi Sunak failed to support pensioners in his Spring Statement. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth outlines Labour's alternative to the Spring Statement.

David Davis MP also speaks to LBC amid a Tory revolt over the Chancellor's Spring Statement.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live every Sunday from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Exclusive
Alexander Temerk called for a100mile No Fly Zone around Ukraine's borders

Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

LBC @LBC Deputy PM Dominic Raab is 'absolutely confident' that UN monitors being deployed to prevent a 'Chernobyl-style situation' in Ukraine

UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 23/05 | Watch again

Australia Trade deal: 'Our meat won't dump on your market'

Australia is not going to be able to replace British beef amid trade deal
UK must force Israel to stop bombing Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists

UK must force Israel to stop 'harassing' Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists
Mark Regev defended Israel's actions in Gaza.

Israel does not target children or civilians, senior Netanyahu advisor tells LBC
Professor Anthony Harnden was speaking with Tom Swarbrick.

JCVI deputy: Vaccines will 'definitely prevent severe disease' as variants emerge
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 16/05 | Watch Again

'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime

'It's too grand a gesture to delay roadmap for Indian Covid variant,' says top physician
'Conflict likely to continue as Israel will fear looking weak after rocket strike,' says analyst

'Conflict likely to continue as Israel will fear looking weak after rocket strike,' says analyst
'Labour has to be much more radical', ex-Minister tells LBC

Minister under Tony Blair says Labour must be 'much more radical' to succeed
Reporter dons bullet proof clothes live on air as stun grenades explode in Israel

Reporter dons bullet proof clothes live on air as stun grenades explode in Israel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yasmin Begum, 40, was stabbed to death while her children were at school

Pictured: London mum stabbed to death while children were at school as man arrested
Snow falls in Glasgow last month

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet with snow on the way before next weekend
Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 'had 10 different drugs in his system' when he died
A Government adviser on violence against women said the strip-searching of a 15-year-old black schoolgirl should "horrify us all".

Child Q case of black schoolgirl, 15, being strip-searched 'should horrify us all'
Prince William said the future "is for the people to decide upon".

Prince William vows to 'let the people decide' future after controversial Caribbean tour
Police are appealing for witnesses following the five-car collision.

Three injured after high-speed police chase on M23 ends in five-car collision
The dog attack took place in Brook Vale, Cannock.

Girl, 6, and boy, 8, hospitalised after horror dog attack in Staffordshire
Biden took aim at Putin during his speech in Poland.

Putin 'cannot remain in power': Biden sparks chaos as Kremlin hits back over Poland speech
'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile