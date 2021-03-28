Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

28 March 2021, 08:31

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As England prepares to ease lockdown on Monday, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden joins Tom Swarbrick to stress the need for caution as restrictions are removed.

Policing services have come under fire recently after images of violent clashes between police and protesters in Bristol emerged. Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds gives LBC his views on police's response at the protest and British policing more broadly.

A handful of MPs were this week sanctioned by the Chinese government for their outspoken views on the human rights abuses committed against the Uighurs of Xinjiang. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks to LBC to explain what the next steps of Western nations should be in curbing the dangers posed by the CCP.

As the Suez Canal remains firmly jammed by a container ship, placing delays on millions of deliveries, Richard Burnett of the Road Haulage Association joins Tom to break down the consequences for consumers.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here and on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

William Fernandez, 24, was being held on remand at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London while awaiting trial

Manhunt for accused sex offender released from prison by mistake
An NHS England chief has said second vaccine doses are protected

Second vaccine doses are 'protected' in plans to deal with dip in supply
The lights on the London Eye are turned off during Earth Hour

Landmarks across UK switch off lights to mark Earth Hour

William Fernandez at East Acton station

Police hunt accused sex offender released from prison by mistake
Police block the tram line in Manchester City Centre

18 arrests in Manchester as Kill the Bill protests take place across UK
Coronavirus restrictions will be eased in England from Monday

UK coronavirus deaths down 40% in a week ahead of lockdown easing
Protests outside Batley Grammar School earlier this week

Tens of thousands sign petition backing teacher amid Prophet Muhammad cartoon row
People sit at a bar's terrace in Madrid

Spain to trial four-day working week using EU's coronavirus recovery fund
Watch: David Lammy receives his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Watch: David Lammy receives his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
David Lammy's searing criticism of scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

David Lammy's deep concern by scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

1 month ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile