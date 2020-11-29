Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

29 November 2020, 08:09

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 10am and you can watch it live here.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab joins Tom Swarbrick to explain why new tiered Covid-19 restrictions are necessary to keep the virus at bay, and why Tory MPs planning a revolt should support measures.

Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon will remind travellers to stick to coronavirus rules as commuters face jammed transport in an effort to get home for the holidays.

Professor Susan Michie of SAGE will stress the importance of remaining aware of the risk of contracting coronavirus as restrictions are eased for Christmas.

Wetherspoons CEO Tim Martin also speaks to Tom about proposed tiered restrictions and how damaging they could be for businesses.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones are being remembered on the anniversary of the London Bridge attack

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones remembered on anniversary of London Bridge attack
Britain has urged the EU to concede on fishing rights for a deal to be struck

Brexit: 'Concede on fishing and bring fresh thinking to talks', UK tells EU
South Wales Police stopped 110 vehicles on its first day of random spot checks

Coronavirus: Cardiff police issue 12 fines on first day of random car checks
Boris Johnson has written to Tory MPs hoping to stave off a rebellion over his Covid tier strategy

PM offers Tory rebels February 3 'sunset' for Covid tier system
Britain and France have reached an agreement to prevent migrants crossing the Channel

Britain and France reach agreement to prevent migrants crossing Channel
The UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 479 on Satruday

UK Covid death toll rises by 479 amid anti-lockdown protests in London
British Airways has deleted the tweet in question after irking Welsh rugby fans

BA 'sorry' after tweeting support for England rugby team against Wales
Anti-lockdown protesters have descended on London

More than 150 arrested as anti-lockdown protesters descend on London
Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy

Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy
Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

