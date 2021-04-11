Live

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

By Seán Hickey

As the nation mourns the Duke of Edinburgh, Swarbrick on Sunday continues LBC's special coverage from 10am.

His Royal Highness Prince Philip passed away on Friday aged 99. This morning, Tom Swarbrick is joined by close friends and colleagues of the Duke of Edinburgh to remember his remarkable life.

The Former Head of Royal Protection at the Metropolitan Police Dai Davies remembers Prince Philip, having spent years by his side.

Personal friend of the Duke Lord Greville Howard joins Tom to share memories of Prince Philip's long and exceptional life.

Author of "Man Belong Mrs Queen: Adventures with the Philip Worshippers" Matthew Baylis joins Tom to speak about a tribe from Vanuatu who revered Prince Philip as a god, and how they may take the news of his death.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster Studio from 10am every Sunday and you can watch it live on Global Player.