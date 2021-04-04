Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

4 April 2021, 08:26

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Backbench Torys are piling pressure on the Government to abolish plans to introduce domestic vaccine passports. David Davis speaks to Tom to explain the motives of Tory rebels.

Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson reflects on Sir Keir Starmer's first year as leader of the opposition as the Labour leader's tenure comes under the microscope.

Former Chairman of EasyJet Sir Mike Rake speaks to LBC about summer plans, following hints from Number 10 that fully vaccinated Brits could go on holiday without the need to quarantine.

Following concerns over the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Professor Jeremy Brown of the JCVI joins Tom to quell concerns over coronavirus vaccines.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.

