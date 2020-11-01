Live

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

1 November 2020, 08:30 | Updated: 1 November 2020, 10:02

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 10am and you can watch it live here.

Following Boris Johnson's announcement of plans to impose a second lockdown in England, Tom Swarbrick is joined by former government Chief Science Adviser Sir Mark Walport and WHO Spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris to discuss what this means.

Also after the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn from the Labour Party this week, broadcaster Rachel Riley speaks to Tom about the antisemitism problem in the party following the EHRC's report.

General Secretary of the University and College Union Dr Jo Grady breaks down what the new lockdown means for students, with universities being told to stay open.

You can watch Swarbrick on Sunday live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

