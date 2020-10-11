Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

11 October 2020, 08:21

By Seán Hickey

Tom Swarbrick is joined by leading figures in the world of business, science and politics live from our Westminster studio - watch live from 10am.

After the British Medical Association called this week for face masks to be made compulsory outdoors in the UK, Chair of the BMA Dr Chaand Nagpaul joins Tom Swarbrick to explain the decision.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick also joins Tom this morning to discuss moves to be made by Government surrounding tightening restrictions for the North of England as coronavirus cases surge nationwide.

Lord Alan Sugar will dissect Chancellor Rishi Sunak's updated job retention scheme, which provides some UK workers with two thirds of their wages in the event of lockdown.

You can watch the debate live from LBC's Westminster studio on the Global Player, on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

