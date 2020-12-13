Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

13 December 2020, 08:08

By Seán Hickey

Tom Swarbrick is joined by massive figures in the worlds of politics and business as Brexit trade talks enter their final day.

Boris Johnson has revealed it is 'very, very likely' that Britain will crash out of the EU with no deal. Today, negotiators are set to end talks on a possible UK-EU trade deal and Tom Swarbrick has a bumper show lined up.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will shed light on negotiations and reveal to Tom whether a deal will be struck.

UK trade adviser and former Australian PM Tony Abbott also speaks to Tom Swarbrick to assess the UK's position in the world following Brexit and how likely a UK-EU trade deal can be reached.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern briefs Tom on how Brexit will impact the island of Ireland, and whether peace in Northern Ireland is threatened by a no deal outcome.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd will explain what exactly an 'Australia-style' trade deal is.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

