Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

14 March 2021, 09:10 | Updated: 14 March 2021, 09:59

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch it live here.

Following a night of shocking scenes at Clapham Common where police clashed with demonstrators at a vigil raising awareness for violence against women, Tom Swarbrick speaks to prominent women's rights advocates on the subject.

Minister for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability Victoria Atkins joins Tom as national debate remains fixed on violence against women.

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding Jess Phillips also speaks to Tom about the events at Clapham Common on Saturday night.

Former Assistant Commissioner at the Metropolitan Police Helen King QPM reflects on the shocking images coming from the Clapham Common vigil and the position of the Met Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from 10am and you can watch it live here or on Global Player.

