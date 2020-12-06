Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Andrew Castle 7am - 10am
6 December 2020, 08:12
Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.
As 'significant differences' remain between UK and EU negotiators following a phone call between the PM and Ursula Von Der Leyen, Environment Secretary George Eustice speaks to Tom Swarbrick about the likelihood of a deal being struck before the Brexit deadline.
Margaret Harris of the WHO explains to Tom the importance of an efficient vaccine roll out as the UK sets out a mass vaccination plan.
The CEO of the Road Haulage Association Richard Burnett also joins Tom to discuss the detrimental effect a no-deal Brexit could have on British hauliers.
