Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

6 December 2020, 08:12

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As 'significant differences' remain between UK and EU negotiators following a phone call between the PM and Ursula Von Der Leyen, Environment Secretary George Eustice speaks to Tom Swarbrick about the likelihood of a deal being struck before the Brexit deadline.

Margaret Harris of the WHO explains to Tom the importance of an efficient vaccine roll out as the UK sets out a mass vaccination plan.

The CEO of the Road Haulage Association Richard Burnett also joins Tom to discuss the detrimental effect a no-deal Brexit could have on British hauliers.

