Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As 'significant differences' remain between UK and EU negotiators following a phone call between the PM and Ursula Von Der Leyen, Environment Secretary George Eustice speaks to Tom Swarbrick about the likelihood of a deal being struck before the Brexit deadline.

Margaret Harris of the WHO explains to Tom the importance of an efficient vaccine roll out as the UK sets out a mass vaccination plan.

The CEO of the Road Haulage Association Richard Burnett also joins Tom to discuss the detrimental effect a no-deal Brexit could have on British hauliers.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.