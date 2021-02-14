Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

14 February 2021, 08:23

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch live here.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab joins Tom as the UK lines up to impose a hotel quarantine policy from Monday to quell the spread of Covid-19.

Chair of the Covid Recovery Group Mark Harper calls for the PM to relax 'unnecessary restrictions' as Boris Johnson plans to announce an exit plan in the coming days.

Former Education Secretary Justine Greening joins Tom to assess the Government's plans to stagger the reopening of schools as coronavirus cases fall.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch live on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jacinda Ardern announced on Sunday a three-day lockdown for Auckland

New Zealand announces three-day Covid lockdown in Auckland

People aged 65 to 69 are among more than one million who have been invited to book their jab

Clinically vulnerable and over-65s offered Covid jab from Monday
A 24-year-old man has died after being stabbed near Reading

Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death in Reading

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the QuantuMDx Biotechnology company in Newcastle

Boris Johnson urges G7 leaders to unite to defeat 'common foe' of coronavirus
People wearing plastic visors walk past a coronavirus prevention poster in the City of London as England remains under third lockdown

Lockdown-sceptic Tories demand PM lifts all Covid restrictions by end of April
A member of the public walks through the snow in Kelso, Scotland

UK weather: Freezing rain and 80mph gusts forecast as cold snap comes to an end
Novotel Heathrow T1 T2 T3 hotel , which is being prepared for use as a Government-designated quarantine hotel when the scheme comes into effect on Monday

'Significant gaps' remain in hotel quarantine plan, Heathrow Airport warns
Metropolitan Police officers were called to several reports of a large number of people playing loud music on a boat on the River Lea

Man arrested and 26 people fined at illegal boat party in north east London
David Lammy's criticism of 'wicked' Priti Patel's opposition to BLM

David Lammy's criticism of 'wicked' Priti Patel's opposition to BLM
Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods

Caller attacks 'disgraceful' local councils funnelling traffic through poor neighbourhoods

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

17 days ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

5 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile