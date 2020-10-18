Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

Live

18 October 2020

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As calls to impose a nationwide circuit breaker lockdown grow, Tom Swarbrick speaks to figures from the world of business, politics and science to break down the implications of a shorter, stricter lockdown.

Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield explains the impact closing schools will have on the long-term wellbeing of British children, and former President of the National Education Union Amanda Martin joins the conversation to back calls to close schools to alleviate to spread of Covid-19.

Tom also dissects the latest Brexit news with Theresa May's former special adviser to Europe Raoul Ruparel.

The CEO of Greene King pubs Nick MacKenzie joins Tom to highlight the effect tiered lockdowns are having on the hospitality trade and what government can do to soften the blow to businesses.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch all the news and opinion on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and on Youtube above.

