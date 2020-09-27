Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Sir David Lidington, Secretary of State Oliver Dowden and Leader of the Lib Dems Sir Ed Davey join Tom Swarbrick from 10am and you can watch it live here.

In the wake of a scandal revolving around the NHS Test and Trace app, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden will be speaking to Tom Swarbrick about the UK's coronavirus response.

Member of SAGE Professor Peter Openshaw will be addressing the crisis in British universities, as countless students find themselves locked in dorms following Covid-19 outbreaks. National Union of Students head Larissa Kennedy will also be addressing the scandal.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey will also be joining Tom to address the goals of his party, as the Lib Dem party conference has gotten underway.

You can watch all the news, debate and opinion live from LBC's Westminster studio on the Global Player app, on Facebook, Twitter and on YouTube above.