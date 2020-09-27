Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

27 September 2020, 08:57

By Seán Hickey

Sir David Lidington, Secretary of State Oliver Dowden and Leader of the Lib Dems Sir Ed Davey join Tom Swarbrick from 10am and you can watch it live here.

In the wake of a scandal revolving around the NHS Test and Trace app, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden will be speaking to Tom Swarbrick about the UK's coronavirus response.

Member of SAGE Professor Peter Openshaw will be addressing the crisis in British universities, as countless students find themselves locked in dorms following Covid-19 outbreaks. National Union of Students head Larissa Kennedy will also be addressing the scandal.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey will also be joining Tom to address the goals of his party, as the Lib Dem party conference has gotten underway.

You can watch all the news, debate and opinion live from LBC's Westminster studio on the Global Player app, on Facebook, Twitter and on YouTube above.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Swarbrick (left) spoke to Sir David Lidington during Swarbrick on Sunday

Sir David Lidington: Government should 'be more open' with the public
View of the Big Ben (under renovation) also known as Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London

Big Ben roof scaffolding to start coming down this week

Glasgow University students queue at a pop up test centre at the Murano Street Student Village

Let university students go home for Christmas, Labour urges Government
Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, died after being shot at a police station in Croydon

Police 'determined to find justice' for Sgt Matt Ratana killed on duty
Prince George was pictured handling the fossilised tooth from an Carcharocles megalodon

Sir David Attenborough gifts Prince George with fossilised giant shark tooth
Amy Coney Barrett was the frontrunner for the role

Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court role
Officials have made note of the flaw in the newly-released test and trace app

Utter incompetence: embarrassment as Covid app only part works – again
The NHS app was released on Thursday, but users have pointed out a glaring flaw

Test and trace app 'so broken it makes mockery of the system,' says LBC's tech correspondent
Public Health expert confirms universities haven't dealt well with Covid outbreaks

Public Health expert confirms universities haven't dealt well with Covid outbreaks
Distraught caller takes aim at anti-lockdown protesters

Distraught caller takes aim at anti-lockdown protesters

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

1 month ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile