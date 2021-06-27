Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am

Fallout from the resignation of Matt Hancock as Health Secretary continues today after Sajid Javid was announced as a replacement yesterday evening. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis speaks to Tom after a turbulent few days in the cabinet.

Mr Lewis will also react to the announcement of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as the new DUP leader as pressure mounts yet again to scrap the NI Protocol.

Labour have led calls for the details of Matt Hancock's former aide to be published after she resigned shortly after the former Health Secretary. Shadow Housing Secretary Lucy Powell will explain Labour's demands of transparency.

The Chinese Communist Party have this week clamped down on press freedom in Hong Kong by closing pro-democracy outlet Apple Daily. Hong Kong activist Nathan Law speaks to LBC to highlight the draconian measures taken by Beijing to quell dissent.

