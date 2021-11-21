Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

Live

By Seán Hickey

Priti Patel is reportedly planning a 'Greek-style' clampdown on migrants crossing the Channel. Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds speaks to Tom about the Home Secretary's management of the migrant crisis.

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been sent back to prison shortly after being released after 33 years. Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland reflects on the parole board's management of the case.

Northern leaders this week criticised government for abolishing sections of the HS2 project. Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham shares his fury at scrapped plans to 'level up' the North.

UK negotiators have are confident an agreement can be reached with the EU to amend the NI Protocol. European Affairs spokesperson for Fine Gael Neale Richmond outlines the Irish perspective on talks.

