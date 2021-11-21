Live

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

21 November 2021, 07:53 | Updated: 21 November 2021, 09:58

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Priti Patel is reportedly planning a 'Greek-style' clampdown on migrants crossing the Channel. Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds speaks to Tom about the Home Secretary's management of the migrant crisis.

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been sent back to prison shortly after being released after 33 years. Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland reflects on the parole board's management of the case.

Northern leaders this week criticised government for abolishing sections of the HS2 project. Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham shares his fury at scrapped plans to 'level up' the North.

UK negotiators have are confident an agreement can be reached with the EU to amend the NI Protocol. European Affairs spokesperson for Fine Gael Neale Richmond outlines the Irish perspective on talks.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live every week from LBC's Westminster studio at 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

The shadow Leader of the House of Commons called on the PM to consider his position.

Shadow Commons Leader calls on PM to consider position over sleaze scandal

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 17/10 | Watch again

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Donna Jones, head of policing for tackling violence against women and girls in England and Wales, told Swarbrick on Sunday she does not support calls for all officers to be re-vetted.

Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

A leading meat industry boss said on Swarbrick on Sunday that turkey supplies will be short this Christmas.

Turkey shortages: Meat industry forced to go 'cold turkey' without EU labour

Exclusive
Oliver Dowden told Tom Swarbrick the fuel crisis is still a "major problem" in London and the South East.

Fuel shortages remain a 'major problem' in London and South-East, Tory chair tells LBC

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Barring travel 'justified' if vaccine passport is introduced, professor tells LBC

Barring travel 'justified' if vaccine passport is introduced, professor tells LBC
Virologist breaks down why the Kent Covid variant is going to 'sweep the world'

Virologist explains why the Kent Covid variant is likely to 'sweep the world'
Cladding Crisis: Tory MP defends Housing Secretary from incompetence charge

Cladding Crisis: Tory MP defends Housing Secretary from incompetence charge
Tom was shocked when the caller explained how much it would cost

Cladding crisis: We've had a quote of £160,000 just to get an EWS1 form
Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to Matt Hancock update

Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to quarantine hotels
This caller told LBC she was furious over someone she knows breaking Covid rules

'Hopping mad' caller tells shocking tale of Covid border rule breaking
Covid-19 one-dose approximately 70% effective, JCVI chief reveals

Covid vaccine one-dose approximately 70% effective, JCVI chief reveals
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell was speaking to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Small businesses facing ‘huge cliff edge’ without extra support, shadow minister tells LBC
Former Chancellor Ken Clarke says he expects the scars from Covid will "last for a very long time".

Scars of Covid will 'last for a very long time', former Chancellor Ken Clarke tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Latest News

See more Latest News

Photos of Peng Shuai (third from right) have also been released

UK calls for 'verifiable evidence' Peng Shuai is safe after videos released by state media
The Health Secretary said he will do "whatever it takes" to fix health inequalities.

Sajid Javid launches medical racial and gendered bias review

People aged 40 and over will be able to book their booster jabs from Monday

Over-40s in England to be invited for Covid booster jab from Monday
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people found dead near Preston
The Prime Minister is said to have ordered a review into the crisis

Migrant crisis: 'Exasperated' Boris Johnson orders review amid failure to stop crossings
An NHS worker pleaded with protesters to move away from the roads.

Frustrated NHS worker pleads with eco protesters amid road chaos in London
Hundreds of protesters have blocked Lambeth Bridge in London

Hundreds of activists block major bridge in London to protest jailing of M25 eco mob
The quake's epicentre was near Spean Bridge

Scotland hit by second earthquake in a week with locals reporting 'big banging' noise
'We are not being invaded!': Fiery row with caller on migrant crisis

'We are not being invaded!': Fiery row with caller on migrant crisis
Bikes were thrown onto fires started by anti-restriction protesters in the Netherlands

Seven arrests after violent clashes across Netherlands after police open fire on protesters

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile