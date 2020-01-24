Harry Dunn: "The US don't comprehend what they've started", says family advisor

24 January 2020, 13:20

Advisor to the Dunn family Radd Seiger told Tom Swarbrick the next steps for the family after the US Secretary of State confirmed there will be no extradition of the US diplomat's wife.

"If the Americans don't send Anne Sacoolas back, you know, there are a couple of people that they want. I don't think they comprehend what they've started," said Mr Seiger.

"We will sit down with the government as soon as possible to work out what we're all as a nation going to do - it's not just Harry's families and his supporters or the government, it could have happened to any of us."

Anne Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity from the charge of causing Harry Dunn's death after she hit him with her car and Mr Seiger said "if further blood is shed" in the future it would affect us all.

"If the American government think we're going to take this lying down we're not," he said.

Tom questioned Radd Seiger's comments that this decision by the US is a "game-changer" for the relationship between the Trump's administration and the UK government.

"Does that extend to a call on your part or on the family's part to the British government to seriously look at whether US service personnel should be in the country in these bases?" asked Tom.

"One hundred percent," Radd Seiger said, and revealed he'd been having private conversations about this. He also revealed that the reaction to this verdict by the US government will be "fierce and ferocious."

"Anne Sacoolas will come back, I can assure you of that," Mr Seiger said.

