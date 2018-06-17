Theresa May: Why Tier Two Cap On Doctors And Nurses Was Lifted

The Prime Minister told Tom Swarbrick that lifting the skills worker cap on doctors and nurses on Friday was about "recognising a need" to make sure the NHS has the resources it needs.

Theresa May said that the government has "a long-term plan" for the NHS which would deliver "world class health care".

"We recognised the need to have more doctors and nurses," she said.

"In the long term, we've got plans in hand to train more doctors and nurses here in the UK, but of course the interim we need to make sure that the NHS has sufficient numbers."

The change will result in additional places being made available for other skilled workers, such as teachers, engineers, and IT professionals.

In her interview with Tom Swarbrick, the Prime Minister also said: "I want to make sure that the NHS has the resources it needs.

"That's why we've made this change."

The UK will be able to spend "around £600 million a week" more on the NHS by 2024 in what ministers are calling a "70th birthday present".

The Prime Minister announced the boost in funding, which will see the £114bn-a-year budget rise by an average of over 3% a year for the next five years.

The spending plan means the overall budget will be £20bn more than it is now by 2023 once inflation is taken into consideration.