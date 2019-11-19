Tom Swarbrick grills Tory Chairman over party claiming to be "fact-checkers"

19 November 2019, 22:39 | Updated: 19 November 2019, 23:31

During tonight's first head-to-head TV election debate, the Conservative Party's press office changed its Twitter account name and profile picture to 'factcheckUK'.

The party's Chairman James Cleverly joined Tom Swarbrick after the debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn finished - and Tom forced the Tory chief to explain why his party had done this.

Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly
Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly. Picture: PA

Later in his programme, Tom Swarbrick - who was himself a former Conservative Party advisor, when Theresa May was Prime Minister - questioned why the party's staff thought those tweets were a good idea.

