Tom Swarbrick Disgusted At Caller Who Compared Abortions To The Holocaust

28 May 2018, 10:21

Tom Swarbrick was shocked to hear a caller make a comparison between the number of abortions since 1950, to the number of Jews killed during the Holocaust.

Tom Swarbrick expressed utter shock when caller compared the death of six million Jews during the Holocaust to the nine million abortions which have taken place since 1950.

"You're not comparing the two. It is clearly not the same thing," said Tom.

"You just can't say that."

The caller continued to insist that the comparison was valid.

Tom Swarbrick in the LBC studio
Tom Swarbrick in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Tom ended the call still totally disgusted by the caller's comparison.

He said: "I honestly think this is quite a disgraceful comparison to draw."

"To suggest that the life of a Jewish person during the Holocaust is the same as the life of tiny foetus at six days or a week is the same thing is pretty disgraceful and not true."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

5 days ago

Tom Swarbrick's interview with a North Korean spokesman was extraordinary

North Korea's Official Spokesman Tells LBC: Kim Jong-Un Is Just Like The Queen

5 days ago

James O'Brien got a call from Kerim Balci

The Journalist Who Was Forced To Flee Turkey... For The Crime Of Criticising The President

14 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile