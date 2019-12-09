Tom Swarbrick questions NHS management after hospital photo scandal

9 December 2019, 23:49

Tom Swarbrick says NHS managers need to take more responsibility for what happens within the health service's hospitals.

The LBC presenter says that when, for example a hospital has "not got enough pillows... the first port of call to answer that question has to be the people running it".

He highlighted the six-figure salaries paid to many senior managers within the NHS.

He was speaking at the end of a day during which Boris Johnson has faced criticism for his reaction to a photo showing a four year-old boy with suspected pneumonia who had to sleep on the floor of a hospital.

The Prime Minister was showed the picture featured on Monday's Daily Mirror (above) by a reporter during a campaign event, but took ITV News' Joe Pike's phone and put it in his pocket instead.

Tuesday's edition of the Daily Mirror (below) features a picture of a baby laying on a chair with only her mother's cardigan as a blanket, within an NHS hospital.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard this alarming call from a paediatric nurse

If you care about the NHS, this call from a paediatric nurse is a must-listen

13 hours ago

Iain Dale and Jonathan Ashworth

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary says that US firms WILL be able to bid for NHS contracts

12 days ago

James O'Brien dismissed Reg's theory as "epic selfishness"

James O'Brien pulls apart caller's claim everyone should pay same rate of tax

17 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

'Trump hater' ex-MI6 officer who compiled Russia dossier was a friend of Ivanka

NHS 111 operator admits mistakes during suspected allergic reaction death of 18-year-old
Caller tells Labour candidate why free broadband policy is the "worst idea ever"

Caller tells Labour candidate why free broadband policy is the "worst idea ever"
Caller forces Labour candidate to admit he doesn't know crucial tax figures

Caller forces Labour candidate to admit he doesn't know crucial tax figures