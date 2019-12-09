Tom Swarbrick questions NHS management after hospital photo scandal
9 December 2019, 23:49
Tom Swarbrick says NHS managers need to take more responsibility for what happens within the health service's hospitals.
The LBC presenter says that when, for example a hospital has "not got enough pillows... the first port of call to answer that question has to be the people running it".
He highlighted the six-figure salaries paid to many senior managers within the NHS.
He was speaking at the end of a day during which Boris Johnson has faced criticism for his reaction to a photo showing a four year-old boy with suspected pneumonia who had to sleep on the floor of a hospital.
Tomorrow's front page: Desperate #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/euESgRQseX pic.twitter.com/vmt6MX5hUv— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 8, 2019
The Prime Minister was showed the picture featured on Monday's Daily Mirror (above) by a reporter during a campaign event, but took ITV News' Joe Pike's phone and put it in his pocket instead.
Tuesday's edition of the Daily Mirror (below) features a picture of a baby laying on a chair with only her mother's cardigan as a blanket, within an NHS hospital.
Tomorrow's front page: Here's another picture you won't want to look at, Mr Johnson #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/LBkjpf20MX pic.twitter.com/JaCRaYozWK— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 9, 2019