Tom Swarbrick questions NHS management after hospital photo scandal

Tom Swarbrick says NHS managers need to take more responsibility for what happens within the health service's hospitals.

The LBC presenter says that when, for example a hospital has "not got enough pillows... the first port of call to answer that question has to be the people running it".

He highlighted the six-figure salaries paid to many senior managers within the NHS.

He was speaking at the end of a day during which Boris Johnson has faced criticism for his reaction to a photo showing a four year-old boy with suspected pneumonia who had to sleep on the floor of a hospital.

The Prime Minister was showed the picture featured on Monday's Daily Mirror (above) by a reporter during a campaign event, but took ITV News' Joe Pike's phone and put it in his pocket instead.

Tuesday's edition of the Daily Mirror (below) features a picture of a baby laying on a chair with only her mother's cardigan as a blanket, within an NHS hospital.