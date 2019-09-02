Tom Swarbrick's Tribute to Second World War Pilots Gives Listener Goosebumps

Watch Tom Swarbrick's touching revelation about his Second World War tribute which gave one listener goosebumps.

The LBC presenter said he often wonders what it would have been like to be a young man during the Second World War and "to have that feeling that the world around you is falling into such chaos that your life... is so ripped apart".

Listeners to Tom Swarbrick were charmed by how he has taught his children to tribute those who sacrificed their lives during the Blitz.

@TomSwarbrick1 @LBC Tom love your Spitfire story I think it's brilliant and by the way a lot of those pilots were Polish make sure you teach your kids that as well — Nick.. (@BadVooDude) September 1, 2019

@TomSwarbrick1 @lbc your chat about your kids saluting the Spitfires that fly overhead gave me goosebumps. Bravo to you, sir! 👏🏽 — Bazil (@Bazil83) September 1, 2019

