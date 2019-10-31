Tom Swarbrick Takes On The MP Who Called Trump's Jibe At Corbyn A "Clincher" For Labour

31 October 2019, 23:59 | Updated: 1 November 2019, 00:05

This was the moment when Tom Swarbrick took on the Labour MP who thinks Donald Trump's claim that Jeremy Corbyn would be "so bad" for Britain is a "clincher" for his party.

Slough MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi took to Twitter to make that comment, after hearing the US President's world exclusive LBC interview.

He then also spoke to LBC, repeating the claim to Tom and also telling him that Boris Johnson can't be trusted because of his more friendly relationship with Mr Trump.

Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi was actually pleased about Trump's criticism of Corbyn. Picture: PA

Tom then asked Mr Dhesi how Mr Corbyn - if he becomes Prime Minister - would act towards Britain's closest ally, the United States.

Watch how the Labour MP responded above.

