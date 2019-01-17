Tory MP: Why Will Corbyn Talk To Hamas But Not Theresa May?

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has questioned why Jeremy Corbyn seems happy to talk to Hamas and Hezbollah, but not Theresa May.

After surviving the Labour leader's motion of no confidence, Mrs May invited party leaders to discuss a Plan-B Brexit and gain parliamentary consensus. However, Mr Corybn has refused to part take in negotiations unless the idea of a no deal Brexit is put to bed.

Conservative MP and Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood criticised the Labour leader on LBC last night for refusing to converse with Theresa May unless a no-deal Brexit is abandoned.

Tobias Ellwood spoke to Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC / PA

He said: "The leader of the Opposition, who is quite content to meet Hamas leaders and Hezbollah representatives, is unwilling to step forward, have conversations and be involved."

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick last night, he added: "I find it completely shocking that he is unwilling to participate."

But Tom, a former Downing Street adviser, suggested perhaps the blame lies with Theresa May instead. He said: "You talk about your disappointment toward Jeremy Corbyn, some might suggest that the party politics is being played by Theresa May."

Mr Corbyn's spokesperson spoke out saying: "The deal is dead, no number of tweaks or sweeteners from Brussels are going to change that. That is absolutely clear.

"If there is going to be a deal that is going to work for the country and have a majority in Parliament, Theresa May is going to have to abandon her red lines."

Both sides are standing firm on the issue with Theresa May declaring a no deal Brexit cannot be taken off the table.

Her spokesperson said: " We want to leave with a deal but she is determined to deliver on the verdict of the British public and that is to leave the EU on March 29 this year."