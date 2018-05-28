Former Tory Aide Says Sexual Assault Claims Were "Cruel Public Shaming"

A former aide to Sir Michael Fallon tells Tom Swarbrick that sexual assault cases were "cruel public shaming".

Richard Holden told Tom Swarbrick that sexual assault cases against him were "an utter waste of time" and cost him his job on two occasions.

The former Tory aide was accused of groping a woman at a party he held in December 2016.

In his first interview after being cleared, he said: "It was a travesty that the case was pursued at all."

"It has been a cruel public shaming and an utter waste of time and resources."

Richard Holden says sexual assault claims cost him his job. Picture: LBC

Mr Holden believed that the police were only interested in listening to particular evidence.

"They refused to pursue anything that wasn't in line with the initial allegation," he said.

"There was no evidence at all.

"It cost me my job twice. It's been a horrendous process to go through.

"I want to continue doing the job I loved, which just totally stalled all of us about 15 months ago."