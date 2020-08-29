Trafford councillor: Restrictions "should have remained" to avoid longer lockdown

29 August 2020, 13:19

By Seán Hickey

The leader of Trafford Council warned that the easing of restrictions in the area has come one or two weeks premature, and could have longer lasting implications.

Andrew Western was speaking to Tom Swarbrick after the government overruled the decision of Trafford Council to keep lockdown restrictions in place and eased lockdown in the area.

"The majority of the view of politicians cross-party in Trafford was that these restrictions should have remained," said Mr Western.

Tom wondered what Mr Western would encourage parents to do, as schools are set to reopen next week.

He urged residents to send their children back to school, noting "that is the safest place for them."

"The reason we didn't want to lift local restrictions at this time was because we wanted to see children back in school safely first.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

"The timing of this is far from ideal but look - we all want to see the restrictions lifted, we absolutely appreciate the sacrifices people have made," said the Labour council leader.

He explained to Tom that he and the council were trying to avoid "a position where we end up, because we didn't wait a week or two...a longer lockdown in the medium term."

Tom made the point that according to numbers, 19 of 21 wards in Trafford have no Covid-19 cases, telling Mr Western "that feels low."

The councillor argued that statistics can be easily manipulated, and revealed that "there is no ward in Trafford that has not had a confirmed coronavirus case in the last two weeks."

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 days ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

9 days ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Maajid Nawaz urges public to "get economy going again" as lockdown eases

Maajid Nawaz urges public to "get economy going again" as lockdown eases

Coronavirus: Nationwide restrictions not ruled out if there is second spike in winter, says Hancock
Returning to office "depends hugely" on local Covid-19 rate, says WHO Special Envoy

Returning to office "depends hugely" on local virus levels, says WHO Special Envoy
"Work being done" to reassure worried teachers amid schools reopening

"Work being done" to reassure worried teachers amid schools reopening