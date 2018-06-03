Tobias Ellwood: Two More Years Of Severe Threat Not Admission Of Failure

The defence secretary believes that keeping the severe terror threat level is not an admission of failure to better integrate communities at risk of radicalisation.

Tobias Ellwood said that it was a "reflection on the scale of the challenge we face" as many of the radicalisation takes place abroad.

"We need to look at this internationally to see what we can do to make sure that this peaceful message of Islam is recognised and understood, and when people are approached by somebody that says 'you are promised a fast track to paradise', people can turn around and say they do not believe it. "

Tobias Ellwood. Picture: PA

"More needs to be done to make sure people are integrated into our very open society, but it's very easy to be siloed into a particular community where you're only watching overseas television and only speaking a foreign language.

"We need to make sure that everybody does speak English, feels part of being British, and accept British values.

"There are some severe extremists that are not to be turned, who are so radicalised that they will continue to remain a danger and they will need to be dealt with in a separate manner."