UNISON boss 'cannot rule out strike action' amid pay freeze plans

22 November 2020, 12:02

By Seán Hickey

The assistant head of the UK's largest union has warned that strike action against public sector pay freezes cannot be ruled out before the Chancellor's spending review.

Assistant General Secretary of UNISON Christina McAnea spoke to Tom Swarbrick following Chancellor Rishi Sunak's suggestion that public sector pay could be frozen in the spending review.

Ms McAnea opposed the pay freeze, telling Tom: "This is about not only the NHS, it is about people in care homes, people who provide care services. Care workers as an example have died at twice the rate they should have, taking everything else into account in the general population.

People may not be aware or perhaps have forgotten that public sector workers have basically had 10 years of pay freezes and pay caps."

Tom noted that the head of the TUC was not ruling out strike action, and he asked Ms McAnea whether she would. "No of course I couldn’t rule it out," she said.

"We will be consulting with the TUC and with our colleagues in other unions to see if there is some sort of plan we can put in place to resist this."

"We are a trade union of course we don’t rule out strike action, it is one of the few things we have got that our members can actually do," confirmed Ms McAnea.

She added that union members will be consulted at a later date depending on what is announced in the spending review.

"How is this going to go down in terms of morale in the public sector?" Tom wondered. The UNISON assistant General Secretary insisted that public sector workers will be crushed by a pay freeze.

"This is the same government who will leak this to the media, will presumably make an announcement next Wednesday, with no reference to the trade unions, with no reference to workforce or the representatives of the workforce who have actually been working with them to get the country through this pandemic, it is outrageous.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Treasury Minister Steve Barclay spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Treasury Minister rules out austerity despite ‘record cost’ of public services
There was a large disturbance in Cardiff city centre on Saturday evening

Cardiff violence: Six people hospitalised after 'large disturbance'
Rishi Sunak is to outline a plan for vast spending to recover from the nation's finances from the coronavirus crisis

Rishi Sunak to outline spending plan but warns of 'economic shock' of pandemic
File photo: Baroness Dido Harding, executive chairwoman of NHS Test and Trace and Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Campaigners launch legal challenge over 'unlawful' Government Covid appointments
Rishi Sunak will announce a £500 million package to support mental health services

Rishi Sunak to announce £500 million mental health support package
England will face a strengthened three tier system

Tough tiers to replace lockdown as PM battles backbench rebellion
Hundreds of people attended the march

Dozens of arrests made at anti-lockdown protests across England
The UK has recorded another 341 Covid-19 deaths

Coronavirus: Infections plummet as UK records another drop in daily deaths
Police Federation Vice-Chair Che Donald spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Police Federation tells LBC a pay freeze by Rishi Sunak would be a ‘slap in the face’
'Churchilll was a fascist': Andrew Pierce's furious row with anti-racism campaigner

'Churchill was a fascist': Andrew Pierce's furious row with anti-racism campaigner

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile