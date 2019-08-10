Latest Weather: Met Office Yellow Warnings For Rain And Wind

10 August 2019, 11:21

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and thunderstorms across the UK; with strong winds, slow-moving thundery showers and a chance of local flooding.

Two yellow warnings have been issued by the Met Office warning of wind and thunderstorms.

For the Midlands, Wales, and south of England, strong winds are expected to cause some disruption - in particular throughout Saturday daytime with a warning for tricky driving conditions.

Meanwhile in the north of England and into Scotland slow-moving thundery showers throughout the day may produce some torrential downpours which could cause local flooding and disruption to travel.

Met Office Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "Tricky driving conditions out there, some very strong winds with gusts of up to 40-45mph in land, 50-60 around the coast with some heavy showers.

"And with much lighter winds in Scotland those showers are slow moving so some torrential downpours in some places.

"There are some sunny spells in between, so it's not raining everywhere, but it's pretty unsettled for this time of year."

Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and thunderstorms across the UK this weekend
Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and thunderstorms across the UK this weekend. Picture: PA

"We have weather warnings in force for the rest of today, and also further heavy rain is expected across southern Scotland and northern parts of England throughout the day tomorrow," he said.

"The week ahead looks very unsettled as well, there'll be some heavy showers at times, perhaps some longer spells of rain as well.

"Temperatures overall will be around average, so where we do get some sunny spells it won't feel too bad."

Watch above.

