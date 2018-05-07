"What's Changing In The Approach By City Hall?" Tom Swarbrick On London's Violent Crimes

Tom Swarbrick says suggesting the likes of community centres are fine to try and help future generations, but we need a "tough" response to what is happening right now.

With violent crimes getting worse in London, Tom Swarbrick criticises lack of response by Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Cressida Dick and by London's City Hall.

Tom says things need to get "really tough, really quickly."

"More targeted stop and search, police resources diverted to these areas, you could talk about curfews, you could talk about longer prison sentences."

Tom Swarbrick in LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He states that the likes of community centres are fine to talk about solving problems for future generations.

"That's absolutely fine for solving problems in the future."

But in terms of the here and now, he says we need a "tough" response, giving the example of if one of his own children was a victim of such violence.

“If that’s my boy lying in hospital having been shot, I don’t want to be told about community centres. I want to be told about arrests and about screenings and about curfews and about a tough response."