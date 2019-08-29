"Why Are Brexiteers So Scared Of Parliament?" Tom Swarbrick Asks Brexit Party MEP

After Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman dismissed concerns over proroguing, Tom Swarbrick asked him why Leave voters are so scared of parliament.

More than 1 million people have signed a petition against Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament next month.

Critics say the prorogation will prevent MPs from trying to stop a no-deal Brexit, but the Prime Minister says it's so he can set out his policies in a Queen's Speech.

And standing in for Nick Ferrari on LBC, Tom queried why they were trying to subvert democracy.

Tom Swarbrick had a key question for Lance Forman. Picture: LBC

Mr Forman said: "Panic has obviously started to set in and it will continue to set in every day we move towards the 31st October.

"But quite frankly, the whole thing is absolutely pathetic. They've had two and a half years to discuss this, as if another three or four days will make a difference."

Tom asked: "Well if it makes no difference, then why prorogue?"

Mr Forman continued: "They're complaining about three or four days when they're on a six week recess! They didn't have to take a summer holiday if they feel that strongly about it."

Dismissing that claim by saying they hadn't been given the choice to shorten recess, Tom then asked: "Why are Brexiteers scared of parliament?"

The debate then got even more heated. Watch it in full at the top of the page.