Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

By Seán Hickey

Former Conservative MP Sir Nicholas Soames attacked the the jury's decision in the criminal damage case for the toppling of Edward Colston's statue.

The "Colston Four" were cleared of charges of criminal damage this week, which has led for Attorney-General Suella Braverman to consider forwarding the case to the Court of Appeal.

Sir Nicholas Soames spoke to Tom Swarbrick following the news, and stressed his opposition to the jury's decision.

"Would you want people punished for stealing a loaf of bread to feed their family?" Tom wondered, with Sir Nicholas claiming there to be "no comparison whatsoever."

He pointed out that Bristol City Council had debated for a long time whether to remove the statue of slave trader Edward Colston to no avail.

"That doesn't mean it's legal or right for people to go and tear it down."

He added that the jury was wrong in their decision to clear the Colston Four: "What they did was quite clearly criminal damage, there cannot be an argument."

"They're not on the right side of history and they're very much on the wrong side of the law."

Tom concluded by asking whether Sir Nicholas was concerned that people who would like to see his grandfather's statue taken down are "going to be emboldened to do so" by the verdict.

The former Conservative MP "nothing to do with my grandfather"

"celebrating the achievements"

"they are part of our history and you do not have the right to go around tearing them down because you don't like them"