Young people may have to stay in lockdown until vaccinated, expert suggests

10 January 2021, 13:16

By Seán Hickey

This respiratory infection expert couldn't rule out young people having to stay home until they get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Jeremy Brown is Professor of Respiratory Infection at UCL, and member of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunisation. Tom Swarbrick quizzed him right off the bat on lockdown easing.

He told Professor Brown advisers in Number 10 have suggested younger and lower risk people may be instructed to stay home until they've been vaccinated. He sought the Professor's view.

The JCVI member avoided a direct answer and told Tom that he has seen a "horrendously large increase in the number of people who are acutely sick," in his own hospital, with ICU capacity having to more than double to keep up.

He insisted that "the need to stop the spread of the virus is really acute," and suggested all precautions possible should be taken to achieve this.

"I don't quite know professor if that is a yes," Tom prodded. He looked for clarification.

Read More: Mass testing for asymptomatic people to be rolled out

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

"We need to follow the regulations...of the Government, yes" Professor Brown clarified. He added that he couldn't suggest when restrictions should be relaxed, but the public should be completely safe beforehand.

Tom couldn't buy the Professor's suggestion, worrying that young, healthy people "are going to start saying 'can we have our lives back please?'"

Professor Brown concluded that these questions need to be asked when a significant amount of at-risk population are vaccinated.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after two men died at a house in east London, police said

Two men dead and woman arrested after 'disturbance' in Ilford
People could receive different vaccines if research supports the move

Covid jabs 'could be mixed' to speed up vaccinations, leading scientist tells LBC
Mike Pence confirmed his attendance at Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration ceremony

Vice President Mike Pence will attend Joe Biden's inauguration
Professor Whitty warned hospitals will be in "real difficulties" soon

NHS facing 'most dangerous situation in memory', Professor Chris Whitty warns
Pakistan was plunged into total darkness overnight following a power outage

Pakistan plunged into total darkness after nationwide power outage
Divers pull wreckage from the passenger plane out of the Java Sea

Indonesian divers discover body parts and debris from plane crash
The government is expanding its Community Testing Programme to more people without symptoms

Covid: Mass testing for asymptomatic people to be rolled out

Priti Patel has defended how police have used Covid-19 fines

Priti Patel defends police over use of Covid-19 lockdown fines
Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis

Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis
Professor Peter Openshaw gave LBC his take on the government not following the science

'Other agendas' may be behind Govt's pandemic response, Nervtag member tells LBC

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile