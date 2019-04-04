“You’re A Moron!” Caller Loses It During Row Over Jeremy Corbyn Target Video

4 April 2019, 13:57 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 13:59

An on-air row over soldiers firing at a Jeremy Corbyn poster boiled over when one LBC caller was branded a “moron” by another.

The Army is investigating after a video emerged showing soldiers shooting at a target of the Labour leader.

The clip has been condemned by Army chiefs as well as the Prime Minister’s official spokesman who said it was “clearly unacceptable”.

Robert from Islington phoned Tom Swarbrick to defend the video, saying it was a “joke gone wrong” and justified because Mr Corbyn “wants to destroy the military”.

A video of soldiers firing at a Jeremy Corbyn poster sparked a huge LBC row
A video of soldiers firing at a Jeremy Corbyn poster sparked a huge LBC row. Picture: PA/LBC

But, his remarks infuriated John from Bristol, who instantly phoned in to condemn his counterpart.

“You’re talking absolute rubbish,” John fumed.

“This country is really divided, there is a lot of hatred, a lot of frustration… the optics of this is appalling.”

The row continued to escalate as the pair dug in on their positions until John exploded: “You’re a moron mate. You’re an idiot!”

“That’s all you’ve got?” Robert hit back. “Insults?”

