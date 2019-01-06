Listeners Were Heartbroken By This Callers' Decision To Leave UK

This is the heartbreaking call from a man who has decided to return to his home country after living in the UK for 18 years.

Eugenio told Tom Watson that he was worried about foreigners being blamed for Brexit chaos.

When the Labour deputy leader asked whether he thought Brexit was leading to a 'greater extremism and intolerance', he said: "Absolutely, who hasn't experienced that?"

But the call took a sad turn when he revealed his plans to leave the UK.

The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29th 2019. Picture: Getty

"With any luck we'll have sold the house and moved away by June," he said.

"You're leaving the country?" Tom asked.

Eugenio replied: "Yes."

Tom Watson in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"For what reason are you leaving?" Tom asked.

Eugenio replied: "Whatever guarantees the government offers, if we have learned one thing with Windrush it's that you can't trust certain guarantees to be maintained in the long term.

"And if I have to start my life again somewhere else, now I'm 50 I can do it."

Listen to the heartbreaking call in the video at the top of the page.